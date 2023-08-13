A survey of patients has revealed the GP practice groups in Northumberland with the best experience of booking appointments.

The 2023 NHS GP patient survey asked patients to rate their experience of booking an appointment, with over 27% of people nationwide having a poor experience.

A separate question asked how easy it was to get through to the surgery on the phone, with more than half of patients (50.2%) describing it as ‘not easy’, a proportion which has more than doubled in 10 years.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We are committed to increasing capacity so GP practices can offer more appointments from more staff than ever before.

“Appointments are already on the rise, and we recently announced £240m of support to practices across the UK to embrace the latest technology, tackle the 8am rush, and make it easier for patients to see their GP.”

Here are the GP practice groups in north and south Northumberland ordered from best to worst experience of booking an appointment.

1 . Rothbury Practice At The Rothbury Practice, 88% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of making an appointment as good. Photo: Jane Coltman Photo Sales

2 . Scots Gap Medical Group At Scots Gap Medical Group, 82% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of making an appointment as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Gas House Lane Surgery At Gas House Lane Surgery in Morpeth, 80% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of making an appointment as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Belford Medical Practice At Belford Medical Practice, 78% of people responding to the survey rated their experience of making an appointment as good. Photo: Google Photo Sales