Attendees can learn about roughly 350 available clinical and non-clinical roles in health and social care.

The event will be held at the Northumbria Healthcare manufacturing and innovation hub on Avenue Road in Seaton Delaval on Saturday, January 28.

Leanne Furnell, director of workforce at the North East and North Cumbria’s integrated care board, said: "From porters, chefs and estate managers to midwives, nurses and scientists, there is a fantastic range of options in health and care.

The event showcases clinical and non-clinical roles in health and social care. Picture: Habibur Rahman

“It might be an entry-level role or a job that needs specialist qualifications, but if you are passionate about the health and care services we all rely on, this is a chance to find out about fantastic opportunities for your future.”

A similar event will be held on Friday for secondary schools and colleges, with 26 schools in the North East have registered for.

Ruth Auton, Northumbria Healthcare’s head of education, learning, and organisational development, said: “This event is a fantastic way to raise awareness of the breadth of careers available for all in health and social care.

“It will hopefully also help to break down some stereotypical views, like nursing is only for women, which absolutely is not the case.

“NHS and social care organisations offer some very rewarding and valued career pathways and there is so much support in relation to development and career progression.”