Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proposal to build a drone delivery hub in Northumberland has been altered following objections by members of the public.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A planning application was submitted by Dysart Developments in February seeking consent to build the facility on land north of Seghill.

The hub would serve a project involving the NHS, logistics firm Apian, and drone company Zipline, which will deliver prescriptions, blood products, and other medical supplies by air to NHS sites across Northumberland using autonomous drones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

250 objections to the planning application have been submitted so far, with access rights to a bridleway running alongside the site a frequently raised concern.

The mostly-autonomous drones will deliver payloads by parachute to NHS sites. (Photo by Zipline)

It would not be safe to launch drones over the bridleway while it is in use, which users of the path feared would mean access was restricted when operations eventually stepped up to the stated aim of 80 daily flights.

In response to concerns the proposed hub building will be moved in the plans, which means the bridleway will no longer be in the designated safety zone and bridleway access will continue unrestricted.

A consultation event was held at Seghill Community Centre on Wednesday to collect further feedback on the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Edmunds, director of innovation at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We know that the community has concerns about this application, and we should have engaged with them earlier.

“We apologise for that, but we would like to assure people that we are committed to listening to what they have to say and will do our best to respond to their concerns.

“As a trust we are part of our communities in Northumberland and North Tyneside, not least because they are our patients and staff.

“We want to work with them, and we know in this case that we need to share more information so that people understand what we are trying to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to being a popular route with walkers and horse riders, the bridleway is a key part of an art trail that includes the Capella statue and the Cramlington Spoon, as well as a link between the area’s livery yards.

Planning documents also outline that there will be roughly a dozen deliveries and a few staff members on site who will use the bridleway to access the hub daily.

Andy Alexander, Zipline’s UK hub operations lead, said: “Hearing the community's feedback is very important to us.

“Hopefully the fact that we have already addressed one of their key concerns shows our intent to hear them and take their feedback seriously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Christopher Law, from Apian, added: “As a medical logistics startup founded by NHS doctors, we are working in partnership with the NHS and Zipline to explore the benefits for patient and staff experience that can come from the use of drones.”

“Our role is to make sure that this project works well both on the ground and in the air, and we welcome any feedback that we get about how we can best achieve this.”

Dysart also owns land nearer to the hospital, which it has earmarked for its 145 hectare Middle Farm development proposal, set to include over 2,000 homes but not yet at the planning stage.