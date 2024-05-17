NHS asks Northumberland residents to plan ahead in relation to late May bank holiday
Health leaders are also asking people to remember to order any repeat prescriptions in plenty of time and stock up on medicine cabinet essentials to avoid any unnecessary additional pressure on NHS services.
Most GP surgeries and many community pharmacies will be closed on Monday, May 27.
Dr Neil O’Brien, chief medical officer for NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Health teams will be here to help anyone who needs urgent treatment and care.
“However, with traditionally high demand for services over bank holiday periods there may be lengthy delays, so we really do need everyone’s support.
“I’d also like to say a huge thank you to all the health and care teams, across the region, who will be working over the bank holidays.
“As always, their dedication in doing their best for the people they look after, at an extremely busy time, is hugely appreciated.”
The advice includes having plenty of important items such as paracetamol, indigestion tablets, plasters and antiseptic cream.
If you do need medical care and it is not life threatening, call NHS 111 online or your nearest pharmacy. Both services will refer you for further treatment should you need it.
In addition, enjoy the bank holiday safely – take care when out gardening, tackling DIY or if you are taking part in an outdoor activity.
