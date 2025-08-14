Newcastle Hospitals Charity has reported that its mobile breast screenings units has seen over a third of women in the North East in just three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which helps to improve the overall experience of the hospital community in the city, invested £860k in three new units in 2022, giving the opportunity for eligible women across the region to attend appointments they couldn’t previously.

In that time, the units have screened over 78.8k women – 17% of the female population from across the North East and Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each unit is equipped with a built-in moving platform to make it more accessible for clients, as well as being hybrid-powered to offer greater flexibility on its location.

Breast screening unit supported by Newcastle Hospitals Charity

The units have also brought operational benefits for the NHS, helping to save over 4,000 hours in courier time and 32,000 sheets of paper. The units also allow radiographers to access images within 20 minutes, meaning that they can run more smoothly.

Teri Bayliss, charity director for Newcastle Hospitals Charity said: “We’re delighted to see the impact that the mobile screening units have had for women in the North East - allowing them to be seen quickly and safely in locations where it wasn’t previously wasn’t possible.

“Our aim is investing and improving the patient experience, whether that’s in our hospitals or closer to the people we look after – we hope that these units continue to be a vital resource for our communities and ensure women who are invited to a screening feel comfortable in doing so.”