New year, new you: 8 health and wellness retreats and spas in Northumberland
Northumberland is home to some of the most luxurious health and wellness retreats and spas – the perfect way to welcome in the New Year after a hectic Christmas holiday. We put together eight of the best places to visit for ultimate relaxation and detoxing.
- A Space to Be: Shilbottle
A Space to Be offer yoga, massages and retreats of all different kinds including mother and baby, as well as more personalised experiences.
- The Retreat: Matfen Hall
Matfen Hall Hotel features a luxurious spa offering a range of treatments and rituals by specialised therapists alongside a pool and thermal suite.
- Brinkburn Northumberland
Priding themselves on being a place to ‘rest and rejuvenate’, Brinkburn Northumberland offer sound baths, yoga, tai chi and Pilates as well as unique digital detox retreats.
- Ocean Club: Seahouses
Featuring a fitness centre, health and beauty spa and swimming pool, the Ocean Club is the perfect place for a January wellness day.
- Kielder Revive Wellness: Kielder Waterside
Kielder Revive offers a spa treatment room, pool, steam room, sauna and gym.
- Village Farm Health Club: Shilbottle
Just four miles outside of Alnwick, this club offer a range of leisure and spa facilities available on a membership basis as well as self-catering holiday cottages which include access to all facilities.
- Beau Monde Salon and Spa: Belford
This serene retreat promises relaxation, wellness and beauty, offering spa breaks and experience days.
- Slaley Hall Spa: Hexham
Slaley Hall boasts nine treatment rooms, a 20m indoor pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi for a perfect day of relaxation.
