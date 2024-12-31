Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After a long festive period of eating, drinking and parties, January may feel like the best time to invite some calm into your life and reset.

Northumberland is home to some of the most luxurious health and wellness retreats and spas – the perfect way to welcome in the New Year after a hectic Christmas holiday. We put together eight of the best places to visit for ultimate relaxation and detoxing.

A Space to Be: Shilbottle

A Space to Be offer yoga, massages and retreats of all different kinds including mother and baby, as well as more personalised experiences.

The Retreat: Matfen Hall

Matfen Hall Hotel features a luxurious spa offering a range of treatments and rituals by specialised therapists alongside a pool and thermal suite.

Brinkburn Northumberland

Priding themselves on being a place to ‘rest and rejuvenate’, Brinkburn Northumberland offer sound baths, yoga, tai chi and Pilates as well as unique digital detox retreats.

Ocean Club: Seahouses

Featuring a fitness centre, health and beauty spa and swimming pool, the Ocean Club is the perfect place for a January wellness day.

Kielder Revive Wellness: Kielder Waterside

Kielder Revive offers a spa treatment room, pool, steam room, sauna and gym.

Village Farm Health Club: Shilbottle

Just four miles outside of Alnwick, this club offer a range of leisure and spa facilities available on a membership basis as well as self-catering holiday cottages which include access to all facilities.

Beau Monde Salon and Spa: Belford

This serene retreat promises relaxation, wellness and beauty, offering spa breaks and experience days.

Slaley Hall Spa: Hexham

Slaley Hall boasts nine treatment rooms, a 20m indoor pool, sauna, steam room and jacuzzi for a perfect day of relaxation.