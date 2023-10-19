A section of the new website.

Supporting people to make healthy changes is a priority for Northumberland County Council’s Public Health Team and www.livingwellnorthumberland.co.uk provides free help and advice to make realistic lifestyle changes that are tailored to individual needs.

The website will allow people to access lots of help, information and encouragement from the council’s Health Trainers – a friendly, experienced team with a passion and skills to support residents across the county.

Cllr Veronica Jones, cabinet member for public health at the county council, said: “A healthy lifestyle is important for everyone. Adopting new, healthier habits may protect you from serious health problems like obesity and diabetes.

