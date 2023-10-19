News you can trust since 1854
New website launches to support Northumberland residents with a healthy lifestyle

A new website has been launched to help Northumberland’s residents improve their lifestyle, offering free support to develop healthy habits.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
A section of the new website.A section of the new website.
Supporting people to make healthy changes is a priority for Northumberland County Council’s Public Health Team and www.livingwellnorthumberland.co.uk provides free help and advice to make realistic lifestyle changes that are tailored to individual needs.

The website will allow people to access lots of help, information and encouragement from the council’s Health Trainers – a friendly, experienced team with a passion and skills to support residents across the county.

Cllr Veronica Jones, cabinet member for public health at the county council, said: “A healthy lifestyle is important for everyone. Adopting new, healthier habits may protect you from serious health problems like obesity and diabetes.

“We know that not everyone can access websites easily, so we also want to remind our residents that help and advice from the Health Trainer Service is also available by calling 01670 623840.”

