New ward and refurbished facilities at North Tyneside General Hospital set to increase capacity and improve patient experience
The 26-bed and a 29-bed inpatient wards will feature en suite bathroom facilities and general upgrades including new doors, flooring and updated furniture.
A key driving force behind the new and improved facilities was the need to improve privacy and dignity for patients and to improve infection control measures within the ward.
Previously, the space for the 29-bed ward was used as a temporary ward to support other development work that had taken place on the site.
It has now been developed into a permanent space to increase capacity for general medicine patients and ease hospital pressures.
Simon Eaton, consultant on the new ward 25, and interim executive director for medicine at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We’re really pleased that the work on these wards has been completed.
“A key driver behind these developments was about increasing capacity and easing pressure, however, we know how important it is to ensure that we make a patients stay with us as comfortable as possible, and we hope that these new facilities meet the needs of our patients.
Jonny Watson, deputy director of commercial and capital projects at Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, expanded: “We have been delighted to support Northumbria Healthcare in this new development.
“We hope that the upgraded facilities and improved look of this ward will create a more positive environment for patients while they are with us.”
Rob Lees, senior project manager at CCL Solutions supported the project: “CCL Solutions has been delighted to support Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management in a project and programme delivery on this significant development for the trust.
"This new development provides patients, visitors and staff a fantastic upgraded clinical facility that addresses the client brief of additional en suite welfare facilities, ancillary accommodation, upgraded services and building finishes to comply with stringent healthcare requirements.”
Michael Hellens, construction operations manager at OPUS Building Services Limited, added: “OPUS was tasked by Northumbria Healthcare to undertake significant improvements to Ward 25.
“This project was possible due to the dedication of all operatives, suppliers and subcontractors with a can-do attitude demonstrated by all involved.”
