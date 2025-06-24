A new cohort of volunteer community first responders are ready to help save lives across the region.

Community first responders (CFRs) are trained volunteers, dispatched by North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) to emergencies in their local communities.

Nine new CFRs have been trained, passed their final exam and are now ready to respond within their local area. They are often the first on scene, playing a vital role in delivering early interventions in patient care.

They support patients in both rural and urban areas, responding to their local communities from home and sometimes work.

Every year, CFRs offer around 38,000 hours of their own time. They help provide vital life-saving support in the minutes between a 999 call being made and an ambulance arriving.

Alex Mason, community resuscitation and development officer at NEAS, said: “We have 138 CFRs, whose role is crucial in providing early interventions in the first minutes of an emergency.

“Living within the communities they serve, they can often also be on scene first – providing basic life-saving support and initial treatment.

“We are extremely grateful for the support of our CFRs. They really do help save lives and they tell us that they also get a lot from supporting us because it gives them the chance to learn new skills and meet new people, whilst also whilst serving their communities.”

Other volunteer roles offered by NEAS include ambulance car drivers, community ambassadors and volunteer porters. They each offer useful ways to gain experience of working in a healthcare setting.