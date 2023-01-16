Well Up North Primary Care Network (PCN) has joined forces with the SeaFit Programme, run by The Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society, along with Healthwatch Northumberland and Amble Harbourmaster, to deliver ‘Health at the Quayside’.

Dr Saul Miller, clinical director of Well Up North, said: “We are really excited to be bringing together those like ourselves who want to help improve the health of fishing communities along the north Northumberland coast.

"If this initiative proves successful it will make waves all around the British coast given the many fishing communities there still are and their known health difficulties.”

Karen Gibson, Health Inequalities Lead Coordinator for Well Up North Primary Care Network with Brian Douglas, skipper of Amble fishing vessel Sarah Louise and Peter Dade, Mission Area Officer North Shields. Fishermen’s Mission.

The first event will take place on January 25 from 1pm to 3pm at Coquet House, Amble.

There will be a range of free services for retired and active fishermen from health checks, physiotherapist, mental health support, Prostate Cancer UK, a GP, pharmacist and a social prescribing link worker.

Healthwatch Northumberland will also be on hand to listen to the fishermen’s experiences of local health services.

Karen Gibson, health inequality project lead for the PCN, said: “This pilot programme is designed to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of our fishermen.

"Working in the fishing industry is one of the most challenging jobs. Work-related injuries are high within this industry and time spent at sea means it can be difficult to access appropriate health care.

"We also know that there is anxiety within the community in relation to requirements for the ML5 medical certificates coming into play in November. There will be plenty of information available on this, along with our healthcare team providing on the spot support.

"We are very much looking forward to working collaboratively with our partners in this pilot.”

Carol Elliott, SeaFit manager, added: “The SeaFit Programme has been running for the past four years, taking health and wellbeing services to various ports throughout the UK.

"We are delighted to see the interest that is growing from PCNs and other health care providers. This means we are able to connect more fishermen with much needed health and wellbeing support through the Fishermen’s Mission and the Seafarers Hospital Society.”