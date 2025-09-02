New phone number to be introduced for mental health crisis support across North East and Cumbria
From October 1, the region’s NHS mental health crisis lines are being streamlined, with all local 0800 numbers replaced by a single, national point of contact: NHS 111.
Anyone experiencing a mental health crisis should call NHS 111 and select the ‘mental health’ option.
This free, 24/7 service connects callers to trained mental health advisors from Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW), who will listen, assess, and help find the right support.
A new regional text number for British Sign Language (BSL) users will replace existing local text lines: 07860 064 775.
Crisis teams and services are not changing - only the way to contact them is. Affected numbers being retired include: North Tyneside & Northumberland: 0800 652 2861 / 07887 625 277
The NHS 111 mental health option aims to make it easier for people to know where to turn in a crisis.