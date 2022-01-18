New online exercise class launched for Northumberland pensioners

Age UK Northumberland is introducing a new online exercise class specifically created to help people improve their strength and balance during the winter months.

The sessions will focus on gentle exercises to help elderly people in Northumberland rebuild strength, confidence and balance safely in their own home and at a pace which best suits them.

Many of Northumberland’s elderly may find their strength and balance deteriorate over the winter months as they leave the house less.

The new online exercise classes will be taking place between 10am and 10.40am every Tuesday and Thursday for five weeks, after which participants will be encouraged to join one of Age UK’s follow-on groups and continue to develop their fitness within our small and friendly groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Whyte, head of charitable services and operations said: “We understand that it’s not always easy to get out and about and exercise during the winter months, which is why our health and wellbeing team has developed this wonderful 10 session programme to help people gently build strength and improve balance in their own home at their own pace.

“As part of this valuable project, we last year delivered four Zoom programmes and three face-to-face classes and the results that our clients have experienced have been considerable, with one gentleman progressing so much that he was able to walk without sticks.”