New North East Ambulance Service clinical fellowship programme underway

Two new roles aimed at enhancing patient care and frontline services have now started at North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

The new clinical fellowship programme aims to support both clinical and non-clinical colleagues in developing their careers whilst progressing ideas that improve the care the service is able to provide.

The first two projects will look at collecting and interpreting data from the patient monitoring device used by ambulance crews to inform and improve cardiac arrest care, as well as improving and standardising the equipment kept on ambulances and in emergency drug bags.

Leading on the defibrillator project is clinical team leader Russell Barnard, who joined NEAS in 2017 having qualified as a paramedic at East of England Ambulance Service.

He said: “From becoming a student paramedic, I’ve always had an interest in cardiac arrest – ultimately, we do this job to keep people alive and as a profession I think it’s something we are very good at.

“As a clinical team leader, that’s a big part of our role and since taking on this role my interest has grown even more.

“To be able to get more feedback from the equipment we use should mean we’re able to improve that care even more and improve survival rates.

“I’ll be looking at trends and developing a feedback mechanism for the team leaders – whether that’s a post-incident debrief, giving praise where it’s due or providing some constructive feedback.

“Given that I will be the one providing this feedback, it’s great to be able to have the ability to design that process.”