New mental health service in north Northumberland

Tyneside and Northumberland Mind are creating a new part-time office space alongside Mind and Sole at its premises on Wagonway Road, Alnwick.

Their ‘Listen Out Local’ project works with people and resources in their communities to provide early intervention and emotional support for anyone with mental health considerations.

Support is offered in many ways, from a wellbeing coach to mental health awareness and emotional resilience training for groups, access to ‘safe spaces’ in key locations and an information helpline and direct referral into the charity’s other services including family support.

The ‘Listen Out Local’ project provides early intervention and emotional support for anyone with mental health considerations.

Safe Spaces provide an opportunity to join a supportive peer group where you can meet like-minded individuals.

Tyneside and Northumberland Mind run Safe Spaces in Berwick, Alnwick and on the first and third Wednesday of every month in Wooler from December 1.

To find out more, the charity will be at Alnwick Market Square on Saturday, November 20 or call 07500 340069.

