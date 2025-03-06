New magazine rack presented to The Rothbury Practice by Coquetdale League of Friends
A handsome new magazine rack has been presented to The Rothbury Practice.
A plentiful supply of magazines is donated to the surgery each month by the The Coquetdale League of Friends.
The group has been supporting local health providers and their patients for the last 47 years.
The wooden rack will keep all the magazines tidy and within easy reach of people using the waiting room.
A presentation to practice lead Hannah Ellison was made by Coquetdale League Friends chairwoman Monica Ronaldson.
