A significant drop in hospital attendances and admissions has been one of the benefits to come from an innovative project to support drug and alcohol users in Northumberland.

Just as important was the respiratory in-reach service’s ability to engage with these patients, who often face barriers and stigma in accessing healthcare as well as inequalities in outcomes.

The service from Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is provided at Northumberland Recovery Partnership (NRP) clinics. It launched in 2023.

It sees patients receiving treatment for addiction and problems with alcohol or drug use, who have high rates of undiagnosed and undertreated disease and high reliance on emergency services.

The innovative design includes keyworkers identifying patients with respiratory symptoms using a customised questionnaire. Travel and incentives are provided.

Patients have lung function tests with a physiologist, consultant assessment to confirm diagnosis and treatment, and education, support and issue of therapy by specialist nurses. This is all completed at one visit in a familiar environment.

More clinics are planned, but a review has demonstrated the impact the service has had.

Across 25 clinics, 134 new patients were seen. Around half received a new respiratory diagnosis. If you include those who already had a diagnosis, but needed further treatment, it rises to nearly three-quarters of those seen.

For the patients who attended the clinic between May 2023 and October 2024, attendances to the emergency department dropped by 49% and hospital admissions came down by 52.9%.

Both service users and staff found the clinic taking place in a familiar and supportive environment with the NRP to be a real benefit.

Project lead Professor Stephen Bourke, a consultant respiratory physician at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “I am delighted that the early signs of success have continued throughout the project and that our approach of taking services to these patients, rather than waiting for them to come to us, has paid off.

“The reduction in hospital and emergency attendances is important, but I am most encouraged by the feedback from those involved and how we have helped this group of patients by providing healthcare that works for them.”

The NRP is managed by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne & Wear NHS Foundation Trust. This project has been funded by the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System Health Inequalities Fund, administered by Northumberland County Council.