Newbiggin ward councillor Liz Simpson, Cllr Jeff Watson (cabinet member for healthy lives), Cllr Wendy Pattison (cabinet member with responsibility for Northumberland Communities Together) and back, Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland.

Situated in Woodhorn Road, the centre has undergone an extensive £1.9 million refurbishment, paid for by Northumberland County Council.

It now has a new, modern and welcoming reception area, a library area with public-access PCs and a community café, which aims to be a welcoming social space for local people.

Visitors will be able to access a range of services, whether it be learning new skills, help in finding employment or even health checks and advice.

Visitors to the hub will be able to undergo health checks.

There is also a large function room for events, and plans are being finalised to introduce a teaching and learning café and bar.

On the sporting side, the ground floor gym area has been reconfigured to provide a dedicated cycling/spinning studio while the first floor has been converted into a new gym area with weights and state-of-the-art cardio equipment.

In addition, the three squash courts and viewing gallery have been refurbished and the six-court sports hall has been upgraded.

There are new and improved changing facilities for sport and community use, including changing places that are designed to be fully accessible for those with additional needs.

The hub has plenty areas to chat, relax and unwind.

Outside, there will be a community garden and a new football pitch is being laid.

Northumberland County Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives said: “I am so pleased the day has come where we can open to the local community. I really do think this will be a tremendous asset for Newbiggin – somewhere for people to meet, socialise, receive support or keep active.”

Local ward member Councillor Liz Simpson added: "It feels like a completely new centre. It’s fresh, modern and much improved. I couldn’t be more thrilled.

"I have spoken to residents who have seen the centre and there is a real buzz of excitement. I think it will become the heart of our community and I am very proud of what we have achieved.”

New spin bikes in the fitness area.

Councillor Wendy Pattison, cabinet member with responsibility for Northumberland Communities Together said: “There is a real sense of community spirit in the centre. The new community hub will offer something for everyone, with a real focus on support and developing skills, friendships, health and well-being.”