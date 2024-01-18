New 'jolly trolley' for Wansbeck General Hospital ward thanks to donation from golf club in Northumberland
The ward has been able to purchase a ‘jolly trolley’ to entertain patients thanks to donations from members of Bedlingtonshire Golf Club.
Club captains Julie Sampson and Dave Pearson chose the unit as the benefactor of their fundraising as both of their mothers had been patients there.
Two founding members of the golf club also spent time on the ward.
Julie said: “I am delighted with the money that we have raised and that we have managed to get the jolly trolley.
“It is fantastic, it looks brilliant. I think it will benefit patients massively going forward.”
The jolly trolley is a mobile interactive entertainment trolley, which brings music, visuals, and sensory lights to help patients stay cheerful.
The equipment is expensive so its acquisition was only possible with support from the golf club via Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s dedicated charity Bright.
Ward manager Leanne Hale said: “We are so excited to start using the jolly trolley.
“On the ward our nutritional assistant often hosts themed events like afternoon teas, cheese and nibbles, mocktail parties, and so on. It always felt like there was something missing.
“Now the addition of the jolly trolley will take this to the next level.
“Special thanks have to be given to Bedlingtonshire Golf Club for the very generous donation they gave us, which enabled the purchase.
“We also want to thank our Bright charity for their ongoing support to enhance the patient experience in palliative care.”