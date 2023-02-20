An Ashington takeaway has been handed a zero hygiene rating, which means urgent improvement is necessary.

The classification was given to the Best Pizza Express at 22 Woodhorn Road, Ashington, following an assessment on January 12.

The ratings range between zero and five, so this is the lowest grade an establishment can receive.

The following hygiene ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes and canteens:

• Rated 4: Princess Garden Restaurant at 1-3 Brewery Lane, Ponteland, Northumberland; rated on January 12;

• Rated 5: Al's Diner at 16a Moorland Way, Nelson Industrial Estate, Cramlington; rated on February 8;

• Rated 5: Brightside at 1 Esther Court, Wansbeck Business Park, Ashington; rated on February 8;

• Rated 5: Ramblers at 48 High Street, Wooler; rated on February 7;

• Rated 5: Caffe Bertorelli at 4 Bridge Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea; rated on February 2;

• Rated 5: Ephesus Restaurant at 71 Bridge Street, Morpeth; rated on February 2;

• Rated 5: Newbiggin Maritime Centre at Promenade, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea; rated on February 2;

• Rated 5: West Hartford Fire Station at West Hartford Business Park, West Hartford, Cramlington; rated on January 31;

• Rated 5: Lal Khazana at Deanmoor Road, Shilbottle; rated on January 26;

• Rated 5: Asmara at 1 Freehold Street, Blyth; rated on January 25;

• Rated 4: Coquet Tea Rooms at 51-53 Queen Street, Amble; rated on January 11;

• Rated 1: Central Bean Coffee House at 21 Sanderson Arcade, Morpeth, inspected on January 10.

Six Northumberland pubs have new hygiene ratings. They are as follows:

• Rated 3: The Diamond Inn at Main Street, Ponteland, checked on January 12;

• Rated 3: The Blackbird, North Road, Ponteland, assessed on January 9;

• Rated 5: The Old Ship Hotel at 63 Front Street, Newbiggin-By-The-Sea; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Black Bull at Etal Village, Ford; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Hope & Anchor Hotel at 42-44 Northumberland Street, Alnmouth; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Blue Bell Hotel at Market Place, Belford, Northumberland; rated on November 29.

And six other takeaways have new ratings:

• Rated 3: Gills Golden Fish & Chips at 19 Merton Road, Ponteland; rated on January 12

• Rated 3: Lorenzo's at 24 Merton Road, Ponteland; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Bait Box Fish Bar at 4a Milburn Road, Ashington; rated on February 7

• Rated 4: Morpeth Pizza & Grill at 46 Bridge Street, Morpeth; rated on August 31;

• Rated 3: Luigi’s at 50 Sycamore Avenue, Alnwick; rated on January 11;