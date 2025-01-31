Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new service offering day care provision is being introduced in north Northumberland.

Home from Home at Bell View will be opening on March 1 at the Belford-based charity and will be offering a four days per week service.

It is a replacement for the five-day service operated by Bell View Day Care Ltd which will finish on February 28.

The new service will be run by Catherine Wood and the Help at Home management team who have an excellent reputation within the community and a CQC rating of ‘Good’.

Bell View in Belford.

Anyone affected by the changes will be contacted directly as soon as possible.

Directors of Bell View Care Ltd have expressed gratitude for all the support shown in recent weeks.

“We are especially grateful for the dedication and commitment of the team - past and present,” they added. “We sincerely wish our wonderful staff, clients and the entire Bell View family the very best for the future.”

It had previously been announced that Bell View Day Care Ltd was ‘financially unsustainable’, in part due to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years but also a significant decline in income from service referrals due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It was due to close at the end of January but will keep operating until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition to a new service model.

Bell View continues to operate its other services as normal, including its Help at Home service and all activities delivered by the charity, including but not limited to social and exercise activities; community café; room and wheelchair hire and fundraising events.