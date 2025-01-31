New 'Home from Home' care service to be introduced at Bell View in Belford

By Ian Smith

Specialist Reporter

Published 31st Jan 2025, 15:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new service offering day care provision is being introduced in north Northumberland.

Home from Home at Bell View will be opening on March 1 at the Belford-based charity and will be offering a four days per week service.

It is a replacement for the five-day service operated by Bell View Day Care Ltd which will finish on February 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new service will be run by Catherine Wood and the Help at Home management team who have an excellent reputation within the community and a CQC rating of ‘Good’.

Bell View in Belford.Bell View in Belford.
Bell View in Belford.

Anyone affected by the changes will be contacted directly as soon as possible.

Directors of Bell View Care Ltd have expressed gratitude for all the support shown in recent weeks.

“We are especially grateful for the dedication and commitment of the team - past and present,” they added. “We sincerely wish our wonderful staff, clients and the entire Bell View family the very best for the future.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It had previously been announced that Bell View Day Care Ltd was ‘financially unsustainable’, in part due to the significant funding pressures the social care sector has experienced in recent years but also a significant decline in income from service referrals due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It was due to close at the end of January but will keep operating until the end of February to ensure a smooth transition to a new service model.

Bell View continues to operate its other services as normal, including its Help at Home service and all activities delivered by the charity, including but not limited to social and exercise activities; community café; room and wheelchair hire and fundraising events.

Related topics:Bell ViewNorthumberland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice