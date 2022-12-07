Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has taken over the previously empty top floor of the building to expand its provision from the site – it currently operates outpatient clinics and other services on the ground floor.

Offering a modern outpatient environment, Morpeth View will be initially used for one-stop clinics for orthopaedics and plastics. It will operate in conjunction with the facilities downstairs that include a procedure room.

Northumbria Healthcare’s orthopaedic team currently carries out 3,200 hip and knee replacements (arthroplasty) each year.

Morpeth View has been given its name due to the facility’s third-storey views across the town. Picture by Duncan Lomax.

Prior to having surgery, patients require a full work-up that includes pre-assessment, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

At the moment, patients have to carry out separate trips to hospital for each of these elements, which can lead to longer waits if they cannot make a particular appointment.

The arthroplasty clinic will allow patients to receive a full work-up for theatre during the same appointment, which will help to minimise delays to treatment and provide a better all-round experience for patients.

Scott Muller, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We know that waiting times are a key part of the high-quality care that we always strive to deliver.

Morpeth View has been built to a modern, flexible and purposeful design to help support the trust’s goal of developing innovative ways of delivering multi-disciplinary outpatient services. Picture by Duncan Lomax.

“By having this new one-stop facility for patients having joint replacements, we will be able to reduce the number of times they have to come in – meaning there is far less chance of their operations being delayed.

“The new facility is a modern and comfortable environment, which will hopefully mean an all-round improved experience for patients who come to us.”

Meanwhile, the plastics clinic will result in a more streamlined process for skin cancer patients, who will have a clinical consultation and a biopsy or procedure within just one visit – again improving patient experience and reducing waiting times.

In addition, this work taking place at Morpeth will free up outpatient and operating theatre space each week at the trust’s three general hospitals.