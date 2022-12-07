New health facility in Morpeth to help reduce waiting times
A new outpatient hub has been opened at Morpeth NHS Centre as part of on-going efforts to reduce waiting times and improve patient experience.
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has taken over the previously empty top floor of the building to expand its provision from the site – it currently operates outpatient clinics and other services on the ground floor.
Offering a modern outpatient environment, Morpeth View will be initially used for one-stop clinics for orthopaedics and plastics. It will operate in conjunction with the facilities downstairs that include a procedure room.
Northumbria Healthcare’s orthopaedic team currently carries out 3,200 hip and knee replacements (arthroplasty) each year.
Prior to having surgery, patients require a full work-up that includes pre-assessment, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.
At the moment, patients have to carry out separate trips to hospital for each of these elements, which can lead to longer waits if they cannot make a particular appointment.
The arthroplasty clinic will allow patients to receive a full work-up for theatre during the same appointment, which will help to minimise delays to treatment and provide a better all-round experience for patients.
Scott Muller, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We know that waiting times are a key part of the high-quality care that we always strive to deliver.
“By having this new one-stop facility for patients having joint replacements, we will be able to reduce the number of times they have to come in – meaning there is far less chance of their operations being delayed.
“The new facility is a modern and comfortable environment, which will hopefully mean an all-round improved experience for patients who come to us.”
Meanwhile, the plastics clinic will result in a more streamlined process for skin cancer patients, who will have a clinical consultation and a biopsy or procedure within just one visit – again improving patient experience and reducing waiting times.
In addition, this work taking place at Morpeth will free up outpatient and operating theatre space each week at the trust’s three general hospitals.
“The development of this facility in Morpeth also underlines our commitment to providing as much care as possible in communities across the wide area we cover,” added Mr Muller.