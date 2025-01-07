Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly nine in 10 general and acute beds at Northumbria Healthcare were occupied in the last week of December, as flu cases increased, new figures show.

The most recent NHS situation report for this winter shows Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust had an average of 756 out of 857 beds occupied (88%) in the week to December 29.

An average of 114 patients had flu in the week to December 29, with two in critical care. It was a rise from 109 patients the week before.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national clinical director for urgent and emergency care, said the figures "show the pressure from flu was nowhere near letting up before we headed into the New Year" and cases are "rising at a very concerning rate."

NHS services are under pressure this winter.

In Northumbria Healthcare, 14 patients tested positive for Covid-19.

Prof Redhead said: "On top of flu there is also continual pressure from Covid, while RSV and norovirus hospital cases are also higher than last year, with hospitals putting in place an extra 1,300 beds last week than the same time last year in expectation of this continued pressure from viruses and other demand."

He added those who are vulnerable or have respiratory conditions should keep warm and make sure their regular medication is stocked during the cold weather.

NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: "The NHS has done all it can in advance to mitigate risks to patients this winter, but we should be under no illusions that the service is in a position of national vulnerability as the intense pressures we are now seeing start to grip local services."