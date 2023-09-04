News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

New figures show fewer than half Northumberland adults have been seen by an NHS dentist in the last two years

The proportion of adults seen by NHS dentists in Northumberland over the past two years remains below pre-pandemic levels, new figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST

Figures from the NHS show 121,214 adults were seen by an NHS dentist in Northumberland in the two years leading to June 30 this year, 48% of the area's adult population.

It is up from 43% in 2020-22 but below the rate before Covid-19 when 57% were seen in 2017-19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

British Dental Asssociation chairman Eddie Crouch said: "Demoralised dentists are walking away from a broken system, while millions struggle to access the care they need. NHS dentistry can come back from the brink, but only if ministers turn the page."

The proportion of people seen by NHS dentists in Northumberland remains below pre-pandemic levels.The proportion of people seen by NHS dentists in Northumberland remains below pre-pandemic levels.
The proportion of people seen by NHS dentists in Northumberland remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Most Popular

An NHS spokesperson said the figures show significant recovery in dental treatment for children since the pandemic. In Northumberland, 32,895 children were seen in the past year – covering 59% of under-18s in the area. The rate is up from 52% in 2021-22 but below 68% in 2018-19.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said the new data backs up its claims "that people in every corner of England are struggling to get the dental treatment they need when they need it".

The figures also show the number of NHS dentists practising in England also fell year-on-year to 24,151 in 2022-23 from 24,272 in the previous year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We fund more than £3 billion of NHS dentistry a year, have announced plans to increase dental training places by 40% and last week we launched a consultation to better utilise the skills of dental hygienists and therapists."

Related topics:NHSNorthumberlandDepartment of Health and Social Care