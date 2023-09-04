Figures from the NHS show 121,214 adults were seen by an NHS dentist in Northumberland in the two years leading to June 30 this year, 48% of the area's adult population.

It is up from 43% in 2020-22 but below the rate before Covid-19 when 57% were seen in 2017-19.

British Dental Asssociation chairman Eddie Crouch said: "Demoralised dentists are walking away from a broken system, while millions struggle to access the care they need. NHS dentistry can come back from the brink, but only if ministers turn the page."

The proportion of people seen by NHS dentists in Northumberland remains below pre-pandemic levels.

An NHS spokesperson said the figures show significant recovery in dental treatment for children since the pandemic. In Northumberland, 32,895 children were seen in the past year – covering 59% of under-18s in the area. The rate is up from 52% in 2021-22 but below 68% in 2018-19.

Louise Ansari, chief executive at Healthwatch England, said the new data backs up its claims "that people in every corner of England are struggling to get the dental treatment they need when they need it".

The figures also show the number of NHS dentists practising in England also fell year-on-year to 24,151 in 2022-23 from 24,272 in the previous year.

