The Royal College of Nursing, a staff body for the profession, said the healthcare system was "dangerously close to overheating completely".

NHS England statistics reveal 48 (9%) patients waited in an ambulance for at least one hour when they arrived at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust A&E in the week to Sunday (December 18) – up from 47 (8%) the week before.

A further 113 patients were forced to wait between 30 minutes and one hour, meaning 29% of the 547 total ambulance arrivals were delayed by half-an-hour or more, and at least 65 hours were lost.

More than one in 20 ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be handed over to accident and emergency services between December 11 and 18.

The figures cover the week before a 24-hour strike by ambulance staff across England and Wales over complaints of poor working conditions and pay.

NHS targets state trusts should complete 95% of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes, with all conducted in less than one hour.

More than 16,300 handover delays an hour or longer were recorded across all hospital trusts last week, according to NHS England – up 31% from 12,500 the week before.

It meant 46,000 hours was lost to delays in handing patients over, a significant rise from 29,000 hours recorded a week prior.

A handover delay does not always mean a patient has waited in the ambulance as they could have been moved into an A&E department, but the handover was not completed.

Ambulance staff walked out on Tuesday, December 21, and are expected to do so again tomorrow (Wednesday).

Further strike action by staff at five ambulance services on January 11 and January 23 was also announced by trade union Unison this week.

The Royal College of Nursing's director for England Patricia Marquis said: "The figures suggest there is absolutely no slack in the system."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said it was working to increase capacity across the NHS.