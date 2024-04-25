New figures reveal a record high for alcohol deaths in the North East
The recently published data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the North East had the highest rate of alcohol-specific deaths of any English region in 2022 (21.8 deaths per 100,000) and a total of 576 deaths – 374 men and 202 women.
There were 10,048 deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK in 2022, the highest number on record and a 4.2% increase on the previous year.
Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for the North East alcohol programme Balance, said: “Sadly, once again we have seen a tragic increase in alcohol deaths – with the worst rates in our region.
“Every one of these deaths represents a life wrecked and a grieving family left behind.
“At the same time, every day, the alcohol industry bombards us with advertising, fails to provide enough health information about the risk of drinking alcohol and makes its products available for pocket money prices.
“Our region is the hardest hit when it comes to alcohol harms. More must be done to prevent people from becoming ill and dying from alcohol-related causes and to reduce the burden on our NHS, local authorities and emergency services.”
A poll by YouGov in 2023 on behalf of the Alcohol Health Alliance found that 55% of those polled believed the government was not taking enough action to reduce alcohol harm.
