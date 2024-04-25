Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The recently published data from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the North East had the highest rate of alcohol-specific deaths of any English region in 2022 (21.8 deaths per 100,000) and a total of 576 deaths – 374 men and 202 women.

There were 10,048 deaths from alcohol-specific causes in the UK in 2022, the highest number on record and a 4.2% increase on the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for the North East alcohol programme Balance, said: “Sadly, once again we have seen a tragic increase in alcohol deaths – with the worst rates in our region.

Susan Taylor, head of alcohol policy for Balance.

“Every one of these deaths represents a life wrecked and a grieving family left behind.

“At the same time, every day, the alcohol industry bombards us with advertising, fails to provide enough health information about the risk of drinking alcohol and makes its products available for pocket money prices.

“Our region is the hardest hit when it comes to alcohol harms. More must be done to prevent people from becoming ill and dying from alcohol-related causes and to reduce the burden on our NHS, local authorities and emergency services.”