People living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the Alnwick area are invited to join a new exercise class launched by local MS Society volunteers.

The Alnwick & District group of the MS Society has started a free exercise class in partnership with Active Northumberland at the Willowburn Sport & Leisure Centre every Friday from 1.15pm to 2pm.

A qualified instructor guides people with MS, of any ability, through a range of exercises. The aim is for the sessions to help people with MS to maintain a healthy lifestyle and meet others with the condition.

Valentina Usai, group coordinator, said: “The classes are tailored to people’s needs and abilities so they’re a great way to keep people moving and offer the chance to meet others living with MS, too. Sociable classes like this can also really help improve mental health.”

Willowburn Leisure Centre.

The class was inspired by the success of exercise classes for people with MS which run every Monday at Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre.

Jackie Scott, who was diagnosed with MS 32 years ago and regularly attends the exercise classes in Alnwick, said: “I have had several relapses over the years which robbed me of my ability to walk. My balance and vision are also affected by MS.

"I had physiotherapy to regain my strength, but since beginning this fitness class my strength has improved even more.

"Jayne, our instructor, is always looking for new ways for us to improve our physical and mental wellbeing and every class is different.”

Jackie added: “Classes are friendly and relaxed and you can sit, stand or stop when you need to. I find it fun, and it’s free for people with MS so we’d love for more people to join us. They’ve nothing to lose and may gain new friends!”

MS affects more than 130,000 people in the UK. It’s a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. This impacts how people move, think and feel.

Alongside exercise classes the Alnwick & District MS Society group also offers people with MS, and their carers: support, information, financial assistance and opportunities to socialise and meet others in a similar situation.