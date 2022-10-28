The sessions arranged by Age UK Northumberland are aimed at older people who are living with mild to moderate dementia and involve a range of fun and interactive activities such as games, music, art, cooking and exercise classes.

The sessions not only help with memory and mental activity, but also help people to tune into thoughts and emotions, improving mood and providing the perfect opportunity to meet and socialise with new people.

Amy Whyte, head of charitable services and operations at Age UK Northumberland, said: “Our sessions are now open and we’re welcoming local people living with dementia, and their carers, to come along to meet us and try out our activities.

The sessions aim to improve the lives and wellbeing of older people living with dementia through a range of activities and socialisation.

"The sessions offer expert help and support, using fun and interactive session plans that engage and bring the group together in a warm, fun and friendly atmosphere, and the Cheviot Centre is the perfect location.”

The programme, which is also known as Maintenance Cognitive Stimulation Therapy, is the only non-drug treatment recommended to improve memory and thought processes, independence and well-being by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).

The sessions will take place every Wednesday from the November 2 at the Cheviot Centre in Wooler from 10am to 2pm. Attendance at the group is free, and there is the option to pay for lunch.