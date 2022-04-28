New CT scanner at hospital helps double number of patients seen

Staff with the new CT scanner at North Tyneside General Hospital.

A new CT scanner is up and running at North Tyneside General Hospital meaning an additional 200 to 250 patients a week can receive crucial diagnostic tests.

The new scanner, which has been operational since the start of April, is the second at the hospital and has doubled the site’s capacity for scanning patients.

Funding of £1.3million from the Community Diagnostic Centres programme has enabled Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust to install a state-of-the-art scanner to increase the type, speed and resolution of the scans that can take place.

Dr Mark Twemlow, a consultant radiologist and joint clinical lead for radiology, said: “The new scanner allows us to do much more advanced scans.

"It’s essentially two CT scanners in one, with two sources of X-rays, which means it can scan much more quickly, often in just one or two seconds.

“It also allows to scan with much better resolution to see things more clearly and the radiation doses are significantly lower than with older CT scanners.

“For patients, it means a much better experience because it’s quicker and therefore more comfortable, often we don’t need them to hold their breath as much as previously, and the increase in capacity means they should get results more quickly.”

Last October, the Department for Health and Social Care announced that there would be 40 new community diagnostic centres opening in England, with one of four in the North East being at North Tyneside General Hospital.

It means that as well as the scanner being available for Northumbria Healthcare patients, it will also support neighbouring NHS trusts.

Laura Chambers, site lead radiographer at North Tyneside General Hospital, said: “Increasing the number of CT scanners here to two means that we can see an additional 200 to 250 patients a week, but looking further ahead, we plan to be operating from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday, which will enable us to see an extra 350 patients each week by the end of the year.

“Plus, this a top-of-the-range piece of equipment, the first of its kind in the trust, so the range of scans carried out will increase.