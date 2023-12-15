New chief executive appointed by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

She replaces Sir James Mackey who has been appointed chief executive of Newcastle Hospitals.

Birju has worked for the trust since 2003 and, most recently, has been chief operating officer and deputy chief executive.

She holds a number of healthcare qualifications including an applied biochemistry degree and a PhD in cancer research. She was the senior responsible officer for the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Birju Bartoli, new chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust.

Birju said: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as the new chief executive of Northumbria and feel so proud to be taking on such an exciting role. It’s a huge privilege to be able to lead one of the best NHS organisations in the country.

“I’m very excited about the future and delivering the next stage of our strategy which will help everyone get the best possible care at the time they need it. While we face a range of challenges, I know that we have a brilliant NHS team across Northumberland and North Tyneside who are committed to being the best.

“One of the key opportunities will be how all health and care services can work together more collaboratively and effectively to help the public. That’s something we will be working on very closely with all our partners right across the whole of the public sector to achieve.”

