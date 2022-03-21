New campaign launched encouraging young adults to get Covid vaccine

Latest figures reveal 16 per cent of 18-29 year-olds in Northumberland are currently unvaccinated – equivalent to around 6,378 individuals.

As a result, a new campaign has been launched encouraging them to get vaccinated.

The campaign – which reassures people it’s okay to have a change of heart about getting the Covid-19 vaccine – was commissioned by the Integrated COVID Hub North East, working with the regional vaccination programme, and is backed by Directors of Public Health across the region, including Liz Morgan from Northumberland County Council.

Maddey, a Primary Care Social Prescriber working in Blyth, is urging 19-30 years olds like her to get their vaccine.

A Change of Heart is based on what north easterners, aged between 18-29 years-old, say is important to them about the vaccination. It addresses their concerns and provides reassurance that it’s never too late to change your mind and get vaccinated.

Neil Watson, chief operating officer for the Covid-19 Vaccination Programme in the North East and North Cumbria, said; “Many people – of all ages – have legitimate worries about being vaccinated and that is normal.

"Whether it’s concerns about what they’ve read on social media, how the vaccine will make them feel or realising many countries won’t allow you to travel there without being vaccinated, there are many and varied reasons.

“The decision to get vaccinated is personal, but we want people to know that it's ok to have a change of heart, to change their mind.

"My advice is to read the information on the NHS website, to talk to your GP or pharmacist, to friends, family and colleagues you trust and when you’re ready, we’re here for you.”

Maddey, 23, a Primary Care Social Prescriber working in Blyth, said: “There are many reasons why young people my age may not yet have had the vaccine.

"It’s totally natural and we’re not here to judge – it’s about making an informed decision that’s right for you.

“We have lots of very nervous young people come to the vaccination hub and we’re here to answer their questions.

"Very few seem to regret the decision once it’s been taken.