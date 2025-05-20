New Berwick adult day care centre opens at Northern View to support clients and carers

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th May 2025, 14:21 BST
A new adult day care centre has officially launched in Berwick.

Tweed Connections CIC, supported by Northumberland County Council, have opened the centre in Northern View to address the needs of both clients, and their families who care for them.

On Friday, May 2, organisers hosted an open day at the premises attended by over 100 people, as Councillor Georgina Hill cut the ribbon to mark the launch. The opening was celebrated with a glass of alcohol free Prosecco or cup of tea or coffee and lunch.

The centre will also host a community drop-in every Thursday from 10am – 3pm which is open to all.

Cllr Georgina Hill cut the ribbon for Tweed Connections, pictured with Helen and Laura.

Tweed Connections will initially operate three days a week and provide a range of services including meals, recreational activities, health and wellness programmes and assisted bathing.

The centre will offer a variety of tailor-made packages depending on clients needs, including full days, half days, and transport on request.

