The Well Up North Patient App creates another way for patients to contact local services, book and manage appointments, and offer a video calling facility

The app will link patients to: social prescribing, dementia support, health and well-being coaches and cancer support.

The aim is to add further services to the app over time aligned to each GP Practice that is partnered within Well Up North Primary Care Network.

Alnwick Medical Group is one of nine GP practices where patients can now access services via an app.

Dr Saul Miller, clinical director at Well Up North PCN said: “We recognise that people’s physical and mental health and wellbeing is influenced by a range of factors, including housing, finances, personal relationships and existing health conditions.

"Not all the issues that affect someone’s mental health and wellbeing can be treated through conventional health services. That is why we created the app.

"We hope it will ensure our patients receive the right support from the right professional at the right time. By offering a more personalised approach to services.”

It is available to anyone registered to the following GP Practices: Alnwick Medical Group, Belford Medical Practice, Coquet Medical Group, Northumberland Health, Gas House Lane Surgery, Greystoke Surgery, Union Brae & Norham Practice, Well Close Medical Group, and Wooler Health.

Dr Richard Hills from Belford Medical Practice said: “This app is another example of innovating the way we deliver health and care in north Northumberland.

"I see many patients that do not need my clinical support. They need other services that will make a marked improvement on their journey to live a healthier life.

"The app gives my patients the opportunity to find and use these services quickly without the delay of a GP appointment. It also means my time is freed up to care for the people that need to see me the most. It is a win-win for all involved.”

Well Up North PCN is a collaboration of nine GP practices working together to improve healthcare outcomes and reduce health inequalities for patients in Northumberland.