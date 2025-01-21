Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new alcohol strategy for Northumberland is being developed to help address the harms caused by alcohol in the county.

The Public Health team at Northumberland County Council is consulting with stakeholders from statutory and voluntary services, residents, employers and local commissioners.

A community survey has been launched to help understand the views of residents in respect of the use of alcohol. The feedback will be used to develop the strategy.

Alcohol related hospital admissions in Northumberland are increasing and are higher than the national average. Alcohol related deaths are decreasing in Northumberland – they are below the regional average, but higher than the national average (22.19 per 100,000 in Northumberland, 14.07 /100,000 in England and 23.01 /100,000 in the North East).

Coun Veronica Jones, cabinet member for public health, said: “Alcohol is generally accepted as a part of British culture and has its place in our society and celebrations.

“However, it also causes huge problems in our communities – contributing to crime, poor health and premature deaths. Tackling the harm that alcohol misuse can cause in our population is not the responsibility of just one organisation.

“By developing this new strategy, it will mean we are working effectively in partnership to deal with the issues in relation to alcohol harm that matter most to the residents of Northumberland.

“I would encourage everyone to complete the survey to help us understand their views.”

The survey is open until Wednesday, February 5. To put forward your views, please go to https://haveyoursay.northumberland.gov.uk/public-health/alcohol-strategy-community-survey