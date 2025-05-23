The experiences of children and young people and their families at a Northumberland hospital are among the best in country, according to the latest national survey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Care Quality Commission has published the results of its children and young people’s survey 2024. This looks at the experiences of children, young people and their parents and carers attending hospitals across the country.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, was one of nine trusts out of 120 whose results were either ‘better than expected’ or ‘much better than expected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jonny Cardwell, consultant paediatrician and business unit director for child health at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We have worked hard in recent years across our services for children and young people to make sure we collect good feedback, then use it to make improvements that enhance patient experience.

Dr Jonny Cardwell.

“It is great to have these efforts backed by the results of this survey and I would like to thank the teams once again for their hard work to provide this high-quality care for our patients.

“We want to continue improving and, going forward, we want to involve more children and young people in helping to co-design our services to make sure they meet their needs.”

The survey is based on the experiences of 25,821 children aged between 0 and 15 who were admitted to hospital during March, April and May 2024.

This includes responses from 12,917 children and young people aged eight to 15, who had the opportunity to give feedback directly about their care.