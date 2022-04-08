National recognition for dedicated health care worker

Liz Hunter receives her award.

Liz Hunter, a team leader at the home care provider Bluebird Care North Tyneside & North Northumberland, has received the national ‘Home Care Worker’ award at the Great British Care Awards.

The awards pay homage to individuals who have gone above and beyond within their field.

After winning the regional ‘Home Care Worker’ award for the North East, Liz, who is based in North Tyneside, progressed to the prestigious national finals where she was shortlisted against other regional winners from across the country.

The ‘Home Care Worker’ award recognises the significant contribution of an individual working in this role, consistently providing a high-quality standard of care to people living in their own homes.

By demonstrating evidence of dedication, an awareness of colleagues, and career development through training, Liz’s remarkable efforts have set a benchmark for the thousands of people working in the home care sector to aspire towards.

Since joining Bluebird Care in 2015, Liz has gone from strength to strength and has developed into a highly valued member of the team by both her customers and colleagues.

The judges highlighted Liz as the standout candidate for the award, noting her selflessness and humility, as well as a constant willingness to go above and beyond for those in her care.

The judges concluded by saying that for Liz, “caring is not a job. It is a life choice.”

Reflecting on her success at the National Great British Care Awards, Liz Hunter said: “I am thrilled to have won this award.

"Although the trophy has my name on, I feel it’s a win for all the hardworking team at Bluebird Care North Tyneside & North Northumberland.”

Julie McLellan, director at Bluebird Care Tyneside & Northumberland, said: “Liz has worked for Bluebird Care North Tyneside for seven years, starting as a Care Assistant progressing to Senior Care Assistant and then Team Lead.

"Liz always puts her customers’ needs first, ensuring they are treated with dignity and respect.