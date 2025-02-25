MP welcomes 'vital and desperately needed' announcement of extra urgent dental appointments for North Northumberland

Patients in north Northumberland should soon have better access to urgent and emergency dental care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government and NHS is rolling out 700,000 extra urgent NHS dental appointments.

Research suggests that of nine dental practices in North Northumberland, just one is accepting new adult NHS patients, with the number of local dentists also doing NHS activity in North Northumberland at its lowest in five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, welcoming the ‘vital and desperately needed’ news, said: “Everyone in north Northumberland knows the scale of the challenge facing NHS dentistry after years of failure under the Tories; since being elected I have been contacted by many constituents who are unable to see an NHS dentist.

Extra urgent dental appointments have been announced. Picture: Pixabay

“In recent years it has become near impossible to get an NHS dental appointment and it is scandalous that the number one reason that five to nine year olds are admitted to hospital is because of tooth decay.

“I am particularly pleased to see that the scale of the problem here is being recognised, with the highest number of new urgent care appointments for the North East and North Cumbria region of all regions in England.

“Of course our dental services cannot be rebuilt overnight, but I am delighted that this Labour Government is taking such an important step not only repairing NHS dentistry but making it fit for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour made a promise and is now delivering that promise through our Plan for Change.”

He has written to Wes Streeting, Secretary of State for Health and Social care, ahead of the Spending Review to emphasise the importance of continued funding for North Northumberland dentistry.

In the North East, over 20% of patients who tried to see an NHS dentist in the last two years were unable to do so, with access to NHS dentistry increasingly a lottery across the country over the last few years.

In the North East and North Cumbria ICB, 57,559 urgent care appointments are to be delivered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care said: “We promised we would end the misery faced by hundreds of thousands of people unable to get urgent dental care. Today we’re starting to deliver on that commitment.”