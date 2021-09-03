Most Northumberland taxis no use to wheelchair users

Disabled taxi data

With just one in seven vehicles nationally suitably equipped, disability charity Scope said everyday inequality is rife.

Department for Transport figures show 802 vehicles were licensed to operate in Northumberland at the end of March – with just 104 (13%) able to be used by people in wheelchairs.

Of the 479 traditional taxis which can be hailed from the street, only 76 (16%) were wheelchair accessible and just 28 – nine per cent – of the area's 323 private hire vehicles, which need to be pre-booked, offered the same service.

Nationally, just two per cent of private hire vehicles can accommodate a wheelchair.

Scope said four-fifths of disabled people feel anxious on public transport – with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating this – leaving many reliant on taxis and PHVs.

Tom Marsland, policy manager for consumer affairs at the charity, said: "When these aren't accessible to disabled people, they are robbed of their independence.

"Consistent regulation and enforcement across all transport authorities would help hold drivers and taxi organisations accountable for their accessibility, and improve disabled people's trust in the system."

A DfT spokeswoman said: “Our National Disability Strategy will drive forward new laws to ensure disabled people get the right help in taxis and private hire vehicles.