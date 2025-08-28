A Morpeth vet is using her experience of endometriosis to campaign for better support for other women suffering from the condition.

Becky Richardson, clinical director at Westway Vets in Newcastle, has only just been diagnosed with stage IV endometriosis at the age of 36 after first suffering symptoms when she was 16.

Affecting one in 10 UK women, endometriosis is a condition where tissue similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain ranging from mild to severe, and can be debilitating for many sufferers.

Westway vets has now become an Endometriosis Friendly Employer to help tackle the stigma surrounding the condition.

As members of the scheme, run by the charity Endometriosis UK, the practice is working to build a culture where colleagues with suspected or diagnosed endometriosis feel comfortable having conversations with their line manager or Endometriosis Champions.

Through the scheme, the practice’s all-female leadership team will be provided with the information and guidance they need to support someone with endometriosis at work.

Becky, who is from Morpeth and attended King Edward VI School, endured a frustrating path to diagnosis and admits it took decades for her concerns to be listened to by doctors.

Becky said: “A combination of long gynaecology waiting lists and limited knowledge of the condition, even amongst some medical professionals, can leave women feeling dismissed, isolated and desperate.

“I was lucky that after doing my own research, I found a fantastic endometriosis specialist in Edinburgh who took my worries seriously and quickly arranged for me to have an MRI and surgery.

“I was relieved to find someone who gave me an explanation for how I had been feeling and who was so kind and understanding. I only wish I’d found him years earlier and that I hadn’t had to push so hard for answers.”

As a member of the leadership team at Westway Vets, Becky wanted to ensure colleagues suffering from endometriosis felt comfortable discussing their health safe in the knowledge they would be understood and supported.

Becky is now urging other employers to learn more about endometriosis and join the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme.