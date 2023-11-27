More locations in Northumberland for age group to access free NHS Health Checks
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of a pilot project, Northumberland County Council’s Public Health Team has allocated up to £300,000 over the next three years to test the direct delivery of these checks by its in-house Health Trainer Team.
This new outreach model will run alongside the GP offer and will involve Health Trainers delivering checks in targeted workplaces and community settings.
Free NHS Health Checks, commissioned by councils as part of their public health responsibilities, were put in place to help relieve pressures on the NHS and care system, and help prevent people from developing life-threatening conditions by assessing the risk of developing heart disease and stroke, as well as providing advice and support to reduce the risk of developing these conditions.
Local authorities have a statutory obligation to ensure eligible residents are offered a check every five years from the age of 40.
Veronica Jones, the council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “The NHS Health Check takes just 20 to 30 minutes. Results are given during the appointment.
“You may be given advice about how to lower your risk – including advice on things like healthy eating, increasing physical activity or stopping smoking.
“We know that there is low uptake in men, and those aged 40-60 in parts of Northumberland, so that will be a particular focus for us.”
For more information, including the criteria to be eligible for a health check, email [email protected] or go to www.livingwellnorthumberland.co.uk