Anti-cancer jab figures rise.

Girls in England are offered free HPV jabs at school during years 8 and 9 – when they are aged between 12 and 14.

The vaccination protects against the human papilloma virus, which is responsible for most cervical cancer cases and some other rarer cancers.

The data shows shows 90.2% of year 9 girls in Northumberland had both HPV jabs in the 2021-22 academic year – leaving 157 of the 1,607 girls in the cohort not fully vaccinated.

The jab rate was up from 79.9% the previous year and higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2018-19 when uptake was at 80.2%.

Nationally, about 67.3% of year 9 girls were fully vaccinated last year – a drop from three years before, when it was 83.9%.

Jo's Cervical Cancer Trust chief executive, Samantha Dixon, said cases of cervical cancer have fallen 87% in vaccinated women.

She said: “This progress cannot be lost. More education about the HPV vaccine, and how it can protect against cervical cancer, could help reduce vaccine hesitancy.

"The HPV vaccine - combined with cervical screening - gives us the opportunity to prevent many cases of cervical cancer and save lives."

Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA said, "In recent years we have seen vaccine coverage fall due to the challenges posed by the pandemic.