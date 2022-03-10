More events planned over potential move of Cramlington GP surgery

An artist impression of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s new health and education centre of excellence where the Brockwell Surgery could move.

A six-week engagement process is underway on plans to relocate Brockwell Surgery 2.2-miles to a new build located at the site of Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Patients are being asked for their views on the new surgery.

An online engagement session is now being hosted by Healthwatch Northumberland on Monday, March 21, at 1pm or 6pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Any patient who would like to attend should email [email protected] where they will be sent the Zoom link.

Patients can complete the online survey or ask the reception team for a paper copy.

Alternatively write to the practice management team at Brockwell Surgery, Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, NE23 1XZ or email: [email protected]

The process closes at midnight on Thursday, March 31.

The Brockwell Surgery is 30 years old and officials say it lacks the space and facilities needed to deliver modern healthcare into the future and for a growing healthcare team.

Dr Aamir Munir, Executive GP partner, said: “We believe that patient care and the patient and staff experience would improve significantly by relocating the surgery.

"Additional facilities would include a large open reception area with self-check-in, a suite of consulting and treatment rooms, baby feeding/changing facilities, and a large community room for clinics.”

Dr Munir added: “We're encouraging all our patients to give their feedback so we can answer any questions and address any concerns.

"Improving patient care is at the centre of this proposed relocation as well as being able to enable more partnership working and to recruit and retain members of a diverse and talented team.”