More deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Northumberland.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:32 BST
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1,368 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 1,365 on the week before.
They were among 10,775 deaths recorded across the North East.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.