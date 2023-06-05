News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down

More deaths linked to Covid-19 recorded in Northumberland

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Northumberland.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 18:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 18:32 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1,368 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 1,365 on the week before.

They were among 10,775 deaths recorded across the North East.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Covid-19 related deaths.Covid-19 related deaths.
Covid-19 related deaths.
Most Popular

192,052 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 18.

Related topics:NorthumberlandCovid-19North EastEngland