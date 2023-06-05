The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show 1,368 people had died in the area by May 18 – up from 1,365 on the week before.

They were among 10,775 deaths recorded across the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 1 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Covid-19 related deaths.