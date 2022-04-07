A random selection of NHS staff are surveyed every year.

According to the latest staff survey, 93% of employees also feel that their role makes a difference to patients/service users, 89% agreed that the care of patients/service users is the trust’s top priority and 92% said the organisation acted fairly with regard to career progression, regardless of ethnic background, gender, religion, sexual orientation, disability or age.

These responses and those to the dozens of other questions provided by the sample of randomly selected staff, saw the organisation come out on top in the acute and combined acute and community trust category.

Its response rate of 80% was the highest in the country in its category, with the results showing that Northumbria Healthcare has the lowest proportion of staff considering leaving or looking for jobs elsewhere and the highest who would recommend the trust as a place to work.

The annual survey, completed by all NHS trusts in England, focuses on nine themes and provides a detailed insight into how staff feel about culture, their wellbeing, levels of engagement and motivation, equality, diversity and inclusion, safety and quality of care.

Chief executive Sir James Mackey, said: “I am absolutely delighted that once again our staff survey results reveal such a level of support from our own people for the trust and what we do.”

A total of 84% of staff who responded to the survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.

This was down from 87% the year before.

In addition, just 37% said there were enough staff at their organisation for them to do their job properly – a considerable drop from 48% in 2020.

Some 38% of staff had felt unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months, while 28% often or always felt burnt out because of their job.

And roughly 75% said they felt enthusiastic about their job, compared to 78% a year earlier.