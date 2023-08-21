Residents at Scarbrough Court were all smiles when Monet, a miniature pony with piercing blue eyes, arrived at the RMBI Care Company home.

Katy Smith, owner of KL Pony Therapy, led Monet all around so residents could pet and stroke him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefits of spending time with animals for older people are immense. Research has shown that having something to pet or touch can result in lower blood pressure, better heart rate and reduced stress. Pets can provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.

Pat Jamieson is delighted to pet Monet. Picture: Derek Pelling

The visit also proved wonderful for residents with dementia, as it helped to spark conversation and reminiscence.

Stacey Louise, one of the home’s activities coordinators, said: “It was really lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when Monet came around and into the garden.