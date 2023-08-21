News you can trust since 1854
Miniature therapy pony brings joy to residents at Scarborough Court care home in Cramlington

Residents at a Cramlington care home were recently visited by a therapy pony.
By Ian Smith
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:53 BST

Residents at Scarbrough Court were all smiles when Monet, a miniature pony with piercing blue eyes, arrived at the RMBI Care Company home.

Katy Smith, owner of KL Pony Therapy, led Monet all around so residents could pet and stroke him.

The benefits of spending time with animals for older people are immense. Research has shown that having something to pet or touch can result in lower blood pressure, better heart rate and reduced stress. Pets can provide emotional stability during stressful situations, helping to reduce anxiety and depression.

Pat Jamieson is delighted to pet Monet. Picture: Derek PellingPat Jamieson is delighted to pet Monet. Picture: Derek Pelling
The visit also proved wonderful for residents with dementia, as it helped to spark conversation and reminiscence.

Stacey Louise, one of the home’s activities coordinators, said: “It was really lovely to see the residents’ faces light up when Monet came around and into the garden.

"He brought joy and calmness to our residents, which is wonderful for their mental health and well-being.”

Related topics:CramlingtonResidentsPets