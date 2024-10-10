Milestone birthday for NHS fund that has supported various projects including Cycle Hub in Morpeth
Standing for Support, Hope, Inspire, Nurture and Empower, it aims to improve the experience of patients receiving care in the Trust’s hospital and community services.
It recently provided £23,700 of funding for a Cycle Hub at St George’s Park in Morpeth, giving patients the opportunity to cycle as a form of sports therapy and take part in bike maintenance workshops.
Since launching in 2014, SHINE has funded hundreds of projects, supporting patients with everything from improved indoor and outdoor spaces, exercise equipment and pet therapy to yoga classes, gardening tools, festive events and much more.
Ailsa Miller, patients finance and cashiers manager, said: “The SHINE fund has and continues to develop to support our patients, carers and service users on the pathway to recovery.
“Kind donations and fundraising enables the charity to provide equipment and services which enhance patient care and experience in our hospitals and community services.”
Generous contributions from businesses such as Barratt Homes, Bellway and The Access Group have also helped.
As a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to the staff who have championed SHINE for the past 10 years, the SHINE team will be throwing a celebration across CNTW’s hospital sites with party stalls full of cake and goodies.
