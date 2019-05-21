Message in a bottle scheme launched

A joint venture to help people with dementia or learning difficulties in a medical emergency has been launched.

Lions Clubs International (British Isles) is promoting a scheme named “Message in a Bottle”, in partnership with the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS).

The scheme encourages people to keep their basic personal and medical details in a specific place where it can be easily found in an emergency.

The information is kept on a form, placed in special plastic bottle. The plastic bottle is kept in the fridge where the emergency services will expect to find it in the event of being called to the home. They will know someone has a bottle by labels. One label is put on the fridge door, and one at the front door. This will give those attending vital information on the patient and save valuable time.

Adrian Lazenby from the Lions Clubs International in the North East handed over 1,000 bottles to Mark Johns, the head of engagement and diversity at NEAS. The ambulance service will hand out the bottles at events in the North East throughout the summer.

Adrian said: “It’s a simple idea that can really help people who have learning difficulties or suffer from dementia. It’s vitally important that ambulance crews have as much information as possible when they are called to a house – and the Message in a Bottle scheme will give them the information they need.”

Mark Johns said: “This generous donation by the Lions will help many people who may have difficulties telling our ambulance crews the information they need to treat them if they are called to their home.

“We’re delighted to be able to help distribute the bottles to scores of people across the region.”

The bottles are free, with money raised for the project raised by 13 North East Lions clubs: Allendale, Alnwick, City of Durham, Consett, Darlington, Mid Tyne, Morpeth, Peterlee & District, Ponteland, Sunderland, Teesdale & District, Tynedale and Yarm District.

The information required is:

• Your full name (passport photograph if possible for identification)

• Your doctors name, surgery address, and telephone number

• A brief description of medical conditions you are suffering from

• Allergies and allergic reaction to any medication

• The names, addresses, and phone numbers of two people who may be contacted in an emergency

• Details of any pets that may be on the premises.