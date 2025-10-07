A Cramlington woman who travelled to Barcelona for a life-changing surgery is in desperate need of more funds after major complications.

Melanie Hartshorn suffers from an extreme form of genetic condition Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS) that severely weakens her connective tissue.

In 2022, Melanie feared she would lose her life if she was not able to raise £100,000 to have a first-world operation in Barcelona. She started the campaign Melanie’s Mission to Live and was able to successfully have the operation thanks to generous donations.

However, back in July of this year Melanie had complications which could potentially undo the lifesaving work which had been done.

She managed to raise £25,000 via GoFundMe for a smaller operation but after returning to Barcelona, doctors have found that the situation is worse than any of them had expected.

Melanie said: “They’ve said what they’re seeing is what’s usually seen in major car crash victims, as about four or five of my ribs are dislocating in all directions simply when I breathe!

"The pain is excruciating and I really don’t know how I’m going to fly home like this as I can’t manage sitting in my chair any length of time.

“It’s triggering my life threatening adrenal crisis from all the pain and my blood sugar keeps dropping to undetectable readings, due to low cortisol.”

Melanie, who is due to begin her teacher training and has been watching lectures from her hospital bed, now needs help to fundraise for another expensive surgery or her dream of becoming a teacher may be delayed even further.

She added: “I was supposed to fly home on Thursday but we simply don’t have the funds to pay for another surgery as it stands so I need help again.

"The doctor has said it’s important I have the surgery as soon as possible. I’m so worried I’m going to have to come home and try to fundraise and that too much damage will be done.”

The doctors don’t have an exact quote for the vital surgery Melanie needs just yet, but donations to Melanie’s Mission to Live can be made here.