A trekking challenge led by Giovanna Fletcher and celebrities including Matt and Emma Willis and Frankie Bridge has raised over £350,000.

The five day, 100km trek, was for CoppaFeel! and its mission to stamp out late breast cancer diagnosis and give everyone the best possible chance of survival.

More than 100 trekkers made their way along a section of Hadrian’s Wall, climbed to the summit of Cheviot and visited Rothbury, Berwick, Holy Island, Bamburgh, Dunstanburgh and Craster.

They camped each night at Doxford Farm, near Alnwick.

Love Island winner Sanam Harrinanan and Nick Collier, aka drag queen Ella Vaday, were also team captains.

Giovanna Fletcher posted: “What a week!!! I am so honoured to be able to head up these treks for @coppafeelpeople.

"The people, the stories, the generosity, the kindness, the determination, the rawness and THE VIEWS - it’s all so life-affirming. In a world that’s constantly moving, it’s pretty epic to be able to jump off for a little while and reconnect with others and yourself. AND it’s all in the name of COPPAFEEL! - a brilliantly empowering charity that helps save lives.

"Get to know your normal, check your boobs/chest monthly and go to the doctor if you notice changes.”

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK, affecting one in seven women in their lifetime and around 400 men a year.

CoppaFeel! are on a mission to ensure that all breast cancers are diagnosed as early as possible by educating, encouraging and empowering young people on the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

Most people notice their symptoms themselves, meaning proper self-examination is crucial for early diagnosis and the good news is that the charity is seeing an increase in the number of people regularly checking their boobs, pecs and chests.

Breast cancer is more treatable when diagnosed early therefore early detection is extremely important.

