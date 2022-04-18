Life-saving defibrillator installed in Northumberland village

John Parker, Sheila Lamb and Rev Edward Butlin.

The equipment has been provided by Alnwick-based broadband company Alncom, working closely with the Stephen Carey Fund.

Stephen Pinchen, managing director of Alncom said: “We live and work in this community and we want to give back to the people who live here.

"Defibrillators really can be the difference between life and death and the more communities with access, the higher the chance that more people will survive those crucial moments after a cardiac arrest”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alncom community engagement officer John Parker, who suffered a heart attack himself said; “I know all too well how important this equipment is and hope everyone will familiarise themselves with the Stephen Carey Fund video on how to use a defibrillator.”

The defibrillator is located on the outside of Longframlington United Reformed Church.