Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what you need to know 💊

Lecanemab has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

The drug is shown to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

However, in draft guidance published by NICE, they stated that the benefits “are too small to justify costs”.

Lecanemab, a drug that has been shown to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease has been approved for use in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, draft guidance for the drug published by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), state that the benefits are “just too small to justify the significant cost to the NHS”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means people will not be able to access the treatment through the NHS at this stage. If the medication had have been approved for NHS use, it is estimated that about 70,000 adults in England would have been eligible for treatment. Here’s everything you need to know about Lecanemab.

Lecanemab is designed to target and clear a protein called amyloid from patient’s brains (Photo: Adobe) | Atthapon - stock.adobe.com

What is Lecanemab?

Developed by pharmaceutical company Eisai and sold under the brand name Leqembi, Lecanemab has been shown to be efficient at slowing down Alzheimer’s disease. The targeted antibody treatment binds to amyloid, a protein which builds up in the brains of people living with the condition.

It is given to patients via an intravenous drip every two weeks, with Nice explaining that clinical trials showed it can slow cognitive decline by four to six months, however there is little evidence on its long-term effects.

How much does Lecanemab cost?

Lecanemab is already licensed in the US, where according to the Alzheimer’s Association it costs $26,500 a year, which works out at approximately £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will it be available on the NHS?

Lecanemab will not be available on the NHS at this stage. In draft guidance for the medication published by NICE on Thursday (August 22), they stated that the benefits “are too small to justify costs”.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE explained: “For NICE to be able to approve a medicine for use in the NHS it must not only provide benefits to patients, but it must also represent a good use of NHS resources and taxpayers’ money.”

Adding: “Lecanemab provides on average 4 to 6 months slowing in the rate of progression from mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, but this is just not enough benefit to justify the additional cost to the NHS.”

Responding to the news, The Alzheimer’s Society said in a statement: “The MHRA’s approval of the first safe and effective Alzheimer’s disease treatment, shown to slow progression, is a defining moment for people with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease in the UK and a significant step towards a more hopeful future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While we welcome the MHRA approval, it is disappointing that NICE has not recommended approving lecanemab for use on the NHS at this stage. The news that lecanemab will be restricted to certain groups of patients will also lead to uncertainty for many people with Alzheimer’s disease and their loved ones.

“We respect the decisions regulators have made, however we know these announcements will bring a mix of emotions for those who have been waiting a long time since the promising trial results were first announced.

“The NICE recommendation reflects the urgent challenges which must be addressed regarding how we diagnose and treat people with dementia.”

You can find out more about signs and symptoms and how to access support for Alzheimer’s at the Alzheimer’s Society on Alzheimers.UK.